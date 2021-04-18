Hi, I’m Karlyn.

This is my primary substack, Actively Unwoke, which is focused on helping you understand the woke ideology. Woke can exist on both the political left and the political right, but I focus on the left her for one reason: They’re in power so they are more dangerous.

Learn about how I got here and some of the things I’ve done:

I promise that I’ll always tell you the truth, always bring the receipts, and if you stick with me, I’ll promise that you’ll see the world differently.