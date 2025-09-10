On September 6-7, 2025, I went undercover at the Revolutionary Socialism 2025 Conference. This is exclusive reporting you won’t find anywhere else.

Who wants to abolish the police?

In light of the tragic murder of Iryna Zarutska in North Carolina, we must question why the left pushes to abolish the police.

It goes far beyond Black Lives Matter.

The far left believes the police are the enforcers of the capitalist state and therefore must be abolished in order to overthrow the capitalist state.

Activist Brian Bean says it in this exclusive clip from the Revolutionary Socialist Conference.