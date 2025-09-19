Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

An Introduction To Queer Marxism, The Far Left's Most Dystopian Ideology

The mutation and evolution of the violent queer activist movement.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Sep 19, 2025
Share
Transcript

Queer isn’t about being gay or trans. It’s a miliant, violent, anti-capitalist, anti-assimilationist political ideology.

In this video, Karlyn Borysenko takes you through the history and evolution of this movement, from the Stonewall riot in the 60s, through the Act Up movement and the punk Queercore movement in 80s, to the Bash Back movement in the 2000s.

You’ll learn how Queer is different from the gay rights movement and why this underground subculture is so insidious.

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar
© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture