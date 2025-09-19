An Introduction To Queer Marxism, The Far Left's Most Dystopian Ideology

Queer isn’t about being gay or trans. It’s a miliant, violent, anti-capitalist, anti-assimilationist political ideology.

In this video, Karlyn Borysenko takes you through the history and evolution of this movement, from the Stonewall riot in the 60s, through the Act Up movement and the punk Queercore movement in 80s, to the Bash Back movement in the 2000s.

You’ll learn how Queer is different from the gay rights movement and why this underground subculture is so insidious.