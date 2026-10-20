An undercover Antifa propaganda zine haul from the Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair 2026

I have a team of volunteers all over the country who go undercover at far left events all over the country to gather intelligence directly from the source.
In this video, I show you the Antifa zine propaganda haul sent to me by one volunteer who went undercover at the 2026 Bay Area Anarchist Book Fair in San Francisco, CA.
See for yourself what the far left discusses when they think you aren’t watching.
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.