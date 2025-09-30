Antifa Declares War On ICE

I’ve got to be blunt: the Trump administration has completely dropped the ball on Antifa.

Over the weekend, Antifa openly telegraphed their plans online to attack ICE facilities, and we knew about it on my channel three days before the White House seemed to catch on. That’s not speculation — that’s fact. And yet, when the attacks came, there were almost no arrests in Chicago, almost no arrests in Portland. Police showed up, arrested one person, and left.

Meanwhile, Trump keeps doing PR about declaring Antifa a terrorist organization and calling in the National Guard. But when it actually matters, nothing happens. Either the administration had no clue this was coming — which is incompetence — or they knew and still did nothing, which is even worse.

To show how serious this is, I read from a piece published on anarchistnews.org titled A Call for Anarchist Action in America.

It was basically a blueprint for another Occupy Wall Street, except escalated: a call to attack ICE facilities, set fires, and wage what they literally describe as a “carnival of war.” This wasn’t hidden. It was out in the open, and still no proactive response from the administration.

Here’s the bottom line: Antifa and anarchists are organized. They’re publishing their strategy in plain English. And the people in power — Trump’s advisors, the FBI, the so-called experts — don’t even bother to study it.

That’s why I do this work. On this channel, we read their material directly, with no filter, no spin, and no middleman. Because if you don’t take the enemy seriously, you’ll never be able to fight them.