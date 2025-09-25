Antifa Discusses Attacking ICE Deportation Facilities in Chicago

In this clip, I broke down brand new Antifa material published on their main propaganda hub, CrimethInc. For those who don’t know, CrimethInc is essentially the publishing arm of Antifa — a decentralized network that coordinates through written manifestos, communiqués, and after-action reports. If you want to know what they’re planning, you read CrimethInc.

The document I analyzed was called Ice Out of Illinois, Ice Out of Everywhere, a detailed report on Antifa’s blockades at the Broadview ICE facility near Chicago.

Antifa frames ICE as “kidnappers” and themselves as the ones saving lives. That’s the mentality driving them to put their bodies in front of vans, escalate to black bloc tactics, and even experiment with surveillance like doxxing ICE agents by recording license plates. The report made it clear: they’re moving past symbolic protest. They explicitly said, “We want to shut down Broadview not just symbolically, but completely.”

Antifa is strategic. They scout facilities, map choke points, build shields, and coordinate like a military force. They are not just disorganized street kids. They are running a revolutionary project aimed at dismantling the state and capitalism itself — and they are telling us in plain English what they intend to do.

This is why I read their materials live. So you can see for yourself, without spin, exactly how they think and exactly what they’re planning.