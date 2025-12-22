Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Antifa Group Calls For Violence Over Peaceful Protest

They posted this prior to being arrested for trying to bomb America cities.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Dec 22, 2025

Many far left groups are echoing the same theme: Non-violent protest is not enough.

This is one example, posted months ago by the Antifa group that was arrested for trying to bomb American cities in the name of liberation.

Let’s read the Turtle Island Liberation Front’s propaganda from the No Kings protest where they say peaceful protest is not enough.

You can find all of their propaganda from their Instagram archived here.

