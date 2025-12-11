I’m 100% independently funded by people like you. If you want this research to continue, please support it.

Antifa’s publishing arm Crimethinc has launched a highly polished PR campaign to mobilize anti-ICE organizing and direct action nationwide.

“In order to keep Donald Trump’s voter base entertained with spectacles of predatory violence, recruiters are offering bribes of up to $50,000 to seduce gullible individuals into hiring themselves out to United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). While Trump’s henchmen falsely claim that ICE is targeting “criminals,” the real wrongdoers are those who are willing to do harm to their neighbors in return for a bribe.”

The campaign includes this video, which depicts ICE as mercenaries taking a bribe in order to kidnap people:

They also launched a companion poster campaign, giving people downloads they can print and hang up in their communities:

Antifa is not afraid of the Trump administration. They are following the game plan they set from the very beginning, to double down on their approach to call him on his bluff.

When will the administration start to take the problem of the far left seriously?