Antifa Professor Declares Masculinity Must Be Destroyed Because It's Violent and Self Mutilating (Exclusive)

In a live discussion today, Antifa professor says masculinity must be destroyed because it is violent and self-mutilating.
Author Jarrod Shanahan says it's dangerous to be socialized as a man in our society.
I just infiltrated and recorded this at a queer Antifa bookstore.
I recorded this meeting today for SPY STREAM. You can find the full recording here.
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.