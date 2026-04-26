Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

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Antifa Professor Declares Masculinity Must Be Destroyed Because It's Violent and Self Mutilating (Exclusive)

A SPY STREAM Clip
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Apr 26, 2026

In a live discussion today, Antifa professor says masculinity must be destroyed because it is violent and self-mutilating.

Author Jarrod Shanahan says it's dangerous to be socialized as a man in our society.

I just infiltrated and recorded this at a queer Antifa bookstore.

I recorded this meeting today for SPY STREAM. You can find the full recording here.

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