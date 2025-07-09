I infiltrated Antifa over Pride Weekend 2025 in Boston and got a ton of their propaganda. I will be releasing those files here so you can see what they’re teaching each other.

This is a tiny handmade zine I got in Boston at a Queer Marxist event over pride weekend all about Abolishing ICE.

This is what the left is teaching each other and handing out in communities where ICE is conducting deportation raids.

"ICE agents have been abducting immigrants across the US. This doesn't protect anyone from criminals: it gives the criminals a badge and a gun.

We all know that the destruction of families and criminalization of immigrants is morally wrong - But most of us feel helpless to stop it.

This isn't a coincidence: The state makes every effort to discourage resistance by making repression seem inevitable, inescapable.

But you and I know that we can't wait for the world to change on its own.

So the question is:"

"What Can We Do?"

1. Don't Talk To ICE:

When ICE agents come to workplaces and houses looking for information, every door should be shut in their faces and every mouth kept closed.

2 - Mass Opposition:

Starting in Portland and spreading to DC, LA, NYC, Chicago, Atlanta, and more, protestors have come together against ICE. Marches, blockades, and sit-ins have been used to temporarily shut down ICE operations and raise political awareness. These activists have shown us *SUCCESS IS POSSIBLE.*

(see: @OccupyICEPDX)

3 - Supporting Immigrant Groups:

Financially, by volunteering, and by showing up! We are stronger when we stand together.

Suggested groups:

-Movimiente Cosecha

-RAICES

-No More Deaths

-Local sanctuary churches & coalitions

"No Human Being Is Illegal"

