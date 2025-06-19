I infiltrated Antifa over Pride Weekend 2025 in Boston and got a ton of their propaganda. I will be releasing those files here so you can see what they’re teaching each other.

If you appreciate my work, please consider supporting it. I’m 100% funded by people like you.

Do you think the left is all one big group that never infights? Think again.

This zine is actually pretty funny because it's Antifa shit-talking all the other far-left radical groups.

Essentially, Antifa is trying to position itself as Project Mayhem, the only truly decentralized group among a sea of pretenders.

Back of front cover: "Revolution isn't a game of follow-the-leader"

Pg 1: "We believe that the most strategic way to fight systems of oppression is by fighting collectively. We don't need to recreate the very power dynamics we're struggling against to win"

They believe all other groups are recreating the power dynamics of capitalism.

Pg 2: They explicitly call out other groups for operating like a business (capitalism) and taking advantage of crises to recruit people and get them to pay dues.

Pg 3: "The authoritarian politics of vanguards generally aren't liked so they'll be kept below the surface."

Antifa also accuses them of shutting down dissent.

Pg 4: They criticize groups with a charismatic leader and those who shelter people who engage in "patriarchal violence"

Pg 5: They explicitly criticize the use of struggle sessions among group members saying "puritanical efforts to root out 'bourgeois' sentiments/mentality/social influences are a serious indicator of manipulation.

They also oppose assimilation.

Pg 6: "Vanguard groups churn through members, squeeze them for labor and cash, burn them out, disregard their safety and autonomy and can even serve as a pipeline into harmful conspiracy thinking or high-control groups. They turn people who are enthusiastic about radical social change into people who are better at taking orders from leaders, rather than acting autonomously and cultivating bottom-up power with others."

Pg 7: Then they start naming specific groups, starting with the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Remember this every time conservative shills try to tell you the Party for Socialism and Liberation is the same as Antifa.

Antifa hates them.

Pg 8-9: They also name BAMN, the Red Guards, Black Hammer, the Revcoms, Freedom Road Socialist Organization, and a whole bunch of others

Pg 10-13: They then offer a series of advice for activists, like finding other groups and starting their own project.

Pg 14: They warn that authoritarian groups might try to take over your anti-authoritarian effort and co-opt it.

Pg 15: "We recommend finding a few comrades whose values you fuck with deeply so you can roll with and learn alongside them. Having these people in your life as you confront the hydra of fascism and injustice will make your effort more sustainable, dynamic, and help bring us closer to true liberation."

They offer resources, including an article documenting all the abuses of the Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Here's the archived article about the PSL: https://web.archive.org/web/20240130021959/https://medium.com/@jacobscb/documentation-of-corruption-institutional-bigotry-and-high-control-group-cult-like-behavior-in-6afa65b8072e

Back cover with a few more links:

Join me LIVE for streams on YouTube and Rumble, Monday-Friday at 5pm ET and Saturdays at 6pm ET for Socialism Saturday—your front-row seat to the far-left agenda.

Support My Work and Help Me Expose the Far Left

I’m 100% funded by you via small donations and with the help of a volunteer community to spread the word. If you don’t support my work, it won’t happen. Learn how here.