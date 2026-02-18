AOC went viral talking about WHITENESS and right wing commentators had no clue what she was saying.

AOC goes viral. Conservative Twitter melts down. And almost no one bothering to scream about it actually understands what she said.

This clip is me walking through the language the left actually uses, because if you don’t understand how they define their terms, you don’t understand anything they’re doing.

The entire controversy revolves around one word: whiteness.

Conservatives heard “whiteness” and translated it into skin color. That is not how the modern left uses the term. In leftist theory, whiteness is tied to private property ownership. That’s the foundation. The left defines capitalism as private property ownership. Everything else flows from that.

In their framework:

Capitalism created racial hierarchy through the ownership of human beings as property.

“White” became the category associated with the ownership class.

“Black” became the category associated with the owned class.

Racism is understood as a systemic byproduct of that property structure.

Systemic racism is the continuation of that structure.

You don’t have to agree with it. I don’t. But if you’re going to fight something, you should at least know what it is.