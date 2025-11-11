This reporting is from my exclusive SPY STREAM coverage of the Zine Librarians unConference 2025. If you appreciate this work, please support it.

Yesterday, I told you the story of Julie Setele, a librarian at SUNY Buffalo State who teaches a class where students make leftist propaganda completely unchecked. She also actively subverts the institution’s policies by distributing anti-ICE literature.

But that’s not all we heard from Julie when I infiltrated and secretly recorded the Zine Librarians unConference.

We also heard something far more problematic.

In this clip, Julie recounts an incident where an undercover cop came into the library to ask students and staff about violent leftist organizing on campus.

The staff called the campus police and found out that it was an “ICE drill” to test to see if they would call the campus police.

Why would they do this? It seems the SUNY System is training its staff to subvert the state police, the FBI and ICE coming to campus.

Hear her say it:

This is the document referenced in the clip, which makes it very clear they are doing anti-ICE organizing.