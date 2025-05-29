Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

I’ve long predicted that Donald Trump’s executive orders against DEI and gender ideology would trigger a radical backlash. Not just protests. Not just performative outrage. A full-scale queer insurrection.

And it looks like I was right.

In April 2025, Bash Back flags surfaced at a Turning Point USA event. Naturally, TPUSA misidentified them as Antifa. While there is certainly overlap, Bash Back is its own entity. It’s a standalone movement, explicitly obsessed with sex and violence as revolutionary tools.

Weeks later, conservative influencers held a rally in West Hollywood, California. Bash Back showed up again. Most people assumed it was a random outburst.

It wasn’t.

A newly discovered manifesto, published on the underground anarchist site bbnews.noblogs.org, confirms the truth: Bash Back is reconstituting. This is a coordinated, long-planned effort to revive a network of violent, queer anarchists who see chaos as a political strategy—and sexuality as a weapon.

WHAT IS BASH BACK?

Bash Back! started in 2007 as a decentralized network of militant queer anarchists who rejected liberal politics, respectability, and any form of cooperation with the state. Their playbook included:

Disrupting churches

Destroying property

Promoting “queer ultraviolence”

Using sexual liberation as revolutionary justification

They were openly anti-capitalist, anti-cop, anti-family, anti-everything. And by 2011, they fizzled under internal implosions. But the ideas didn’t die. They festered. And now they’re back.

THE MANIFESTO: THE CUMMING INSURRECTION

Following Trump’s reelection in November 2024, a new call to arms was published titled:

“Bash Back Summer 2025: 🌴 The Cumming Insurrection 💦”

It’s one of the most extreme public declarations of violent queer anarchism in over a decade. Here’s a taste:

“Why don’t we declare our own war? An orgy of violence… precincts burning, writhing together in unlimited grief, unlimited pleasure.” “They beg and beg for us to consume them. To suck the flesh off their bones and spit the remains into a hole seeping back into the earth.” “Before you even think about killing yourself… burn every bridge, attack everything. Fuck wildly in the woods, get guns.”

This is not satire. This is not art. This is the real rhetoric of the radical queer left in 2025. Sexual sadism, revolutionary violence, and psychological warfare dressed in emojis and anarchist poetry. It is revolutionary porn for disaffected youth. And it is spreading.

Here is the text of the manifesto, just as they wrote it:

Bash Back Summer 2025: 🌴 The Cumming Insurrection 💦🌞

Why 🤨 don’t we declare 🗣 our own war ⚔️?

😏An orgy of violence 🩸🦂, even slightly 🤏 expanding the small window 🪟 of allowed gestures 🤌 into millions ♾️ of precincts 🚓 burning 🔥🏢🔥, writhing together 🪱 in unlimited grief 😢, unlimited pleasure 😈.

There are 😒 so many people 🧟‍♂️ who feel safe 🦺 calling for our deaths. 💀 They are the ones 🇺🇸 that should feel 🫨 that their end 🔚 is coming 📉, because it is ⏳.



Face to face 🙈, the fragility 👶 of our enemies is fucking laughable 😂. They put billions of dollars 💸into protecting ⛓️ their fragile egos 💰, their joke 🤡 little suburban families 🏡, militarizing 🚨 the borders ⛔️ around their sad ☹️ little sexualities 👮‍♀️🚧🍑🍆 🚧. Gender failures 😫, living in constant fear 😱, praying to stave off 🛐 this inevitable unraveling 🧶⚰️. The more they attempt 🤹‍♂️ to police 👮‍♂️ and groom 🤵‍♂️ nature 🌊 into this arrangement🚏, the more chaos 🤪 they create 🌪️.

But chaos 🤘 is our language 🗣️, not theirs 💬. That’s why ☝️😲 in a slightly squatted forest 🌳, they imagine 💭 us as the Viet Cong 👣. Their fantasies 🦄 of a trans menace 😈 ravaging 🐲 their safety 🌈🔪 becomes the manifestation 🤲 of their next era, our era 😇 In every one 1️⃣ of their predatory 🦈 projections 🎥, every law ⚖️ they pass 👨‍⚖️, they beg and beg 🙏 for us to consume them 🍽️. To suck the flesh 👅 off their bones 🦴 and spit the remains 💦 into a hole 🕳️ seeping back ♻️ into the earth 🍄. This desire 😍 haunts their waking 😳 nightmares 👻.

We already know 🧐, via sex work 🛏️, porn searches 🍑 that the “western man” 🤠 wants to fully 💯 submit to us. 👅 The more repressed 😩 he gets 🫣, the more he yearns 🥵 for us 😍. Salivating 🤤 for trans seed 🌱, paying top dollar 💵 to suck us off 😋 in dark alleys 🕵️‍♂️ and fuck us 🍆 in hotel rooms 🏨 in members only clubs 🎩. The more he exposes 👀 his vulnerabilities 😳, the more opportunities 🎛️ we will find to strike 📡💣.

🚨It’s come time ⏰ for us to declare war 🚨. As if it hasn’t 🔂 been declared already 🔁.

Our eradication announced in an executive order 📜.

The time ⌛️ of being humanized 🥹 by liberal 🙄 attempts to normalize 🛂 and domesticate 🏡 us is obviously over 🍾. This approach has failed ⤵️ a million times ❌, hypnotizing 😵‍💫 everyone and killing us 😵 with a death 🪦 of a thousand cuts 🔪. It is time ⌚️for us to remember 💡what it means ✨ to be queer 🥰 and alive 🌈✨.

We’ve lost 🥺 our sacred thread 🪡, the ecstasy 🤯 of our first 🥇 anal orgasm 🍆💥, the shallow breaths 😌 of our souls awakening 💫, the primordial right ⚡️to our sacred sexualities 🔥. We’re even losing 😧 the thread 🧶 of intergenerational protection 🤝 and nurturing 👩‍🍼of young queer souls 🌟, leaving them 👋 with the fetishistic 🤑 internet for a mother 🤖, which at best is a panopticon 👁, at worst a police state 🚔.

Those 👵 that came of age 👼 in an earlier time 🕰️ experienced wild 💃, chaotic 👯‍♀️, free spaces 🎶 and were nurtured 🤗 by queer elders 🧑‍🎤 IRL who fought 🤺 for our wildness 🌱 and protection 🌳. These spaces 🏘️ have been systematically 🧮 destroyed 🏚️ by real estate 🏦 and police fascism 🚓, forcing further generations 👶 to be raised by Reddit 🤓, or a middle-aged 👨‍🦳 Grindr hookup 👨‍⚖️. The remaining spaces 🫂 converted 🚜 to expensive 💸 cocktail venues 🍸 and blanched 🧻 fine art 💩 non-profit “spaces” 🖼.

We all know 🧠 that what we’re 🫵 looking for 👀 is not 👎 just watching 😮 a band 🎸 or DJ 🎧. It’s an orgiastic 🫠 experience 🌀💦 where the sky 🌌 opens up 🌤️ and everything is possible ✨🙂‍↕️✨.

Communal ekstasis 🙃 changes your heart 💖.

Our strategy 🌐 of war ⚔️, as much 🤲 as it is to tear holes 🕳 in rich men’s safety 💣, is to also ☝️open up these portals ꩜, sacred holes 🕳️ in society ☣️ that everyone can enter 🎁 and experience 🤯 the ecstasy 🫦 of being a liberating body 🕊️ –

someone who opens ❤️‍🔥 more holes 😏 of their own 🛠, until all desires for control 🤐 and order 👨‍⚖️ are eroded ⛓️‍💥and consumed 🤤 by our mutualistic 🤝 orgiastic horde 🤗.

The orb 🔮 of goddess 🐦‍🔥consciousness 🧝‍♀️, this primordial 🪸 cosmic force 🪐urges a time 🎼 of:

Endless music 🎵, Endless affection 💞, Endless care 🌸, Endless cooperation 🤝, Endless Violence 💥, and constant expression 🎭, Expansion 💓.

Before ⏮️ you even think 🧠 about killing yourself 🔪💔…

Burn 💥 every bridge 🌉, attack everything 🔥💣.

Fuck wildly 🎭 in the woods 🌲, get guns 🔫.

Form a cell 🥷/ crew 👯‍♀️/ affinity group 🧑‍🧑‍🧒‍🧒/ gang 💪.

Learn opsec 📚, attack 🤺, start small 🔍.

Set larger 🙌 and larger goals 🎯.

Become 💗 painfully beautiful ✨.

Get good 😇, Get really good 💪✨.

Get everything. 🌌

Come find us 🛤️. May 2025 🗓️, Los Angeles 📍

Bash Back Summer 🌴

So what happened in May 2025, you ask?

Bash Back officially reconstituted at the Los Angeles Anarchist Book Fair, a hotspot for far-left organizing. They didn’t hide it. They had a table. They handed out zines. They networked. They’re building a decentralized insurgency.

And Pride Month is next.

I fully expect riots, vandalism, and targeted violence at Pride events across the country. Not because of right-wing protesters. But because Bash Back has always believed in “liberation through destruction.”

You can already see it on Bluesky and in anarchist organizing circles: they’re recruiting, coordinating, and preparing for what they openly call “war.”

I’ve been reading the original Bash Back Anthology as part of Counter Revolutionary Book Club. It’s a manifesto of sexualized anarchist rage. If you want to understand where this is headed, start there.

THIS IS NOT A DRILL

The queer anarchist movement has reignited. And they’re coming with a strategy:

Rebuild the network.

Infiltrate Pride.

Escalate violence.

Justify it with identity.

They aren’t asking for rights. They’re declaring war.

And now the rest of us have to deal with it.

Stay alert. Stay prepared. Decode the Left.

