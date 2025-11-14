If you feel like contributing to the Karlyn Was Right fund, please considering subscribing here. I’ve been screaming about everything in this document for years, and no one listened.

For years, I’ve been telling you the stories of the Bash Back movement, the militant queer activism movement that primarily existed from 2008-2012.

I’ve covered Queer Ultraviolence, The Bash Back Anthology on my YouTube channel (Part 1 and Part 2).

I’ve read and analyzed Towards the Queerest Insurrection by the Mary Nardini Gang extensively.

I’m working on two books about this time period and movement.

In May, I told you the Bash Back movement was relaunching after many years of relative dormancy. I covered now “Bash Back” signs (often characterized with a pink triangle) were showing up at conservative events, including a Turning Point USA event in April 2025.

I told you Bash Back was making a comeback.

And I was right.

We have discovered that a new Queer Manifesto posted on an anarchist website and distributed October 2025’s No Kings protests.

It’s authored by a group calling itself the “NIHILISTIC VIOLENT EXTREMISTS” from a group called anomie press, which seems to present itself as the inheritor’s of the Back Bask movement with a call to “Be Queer, Do Terrorism” on the back cover.

The document calls for the complete abolition of all gender, all identity categories, and the complete overthrow of “civilized society.

The zine begins by making the clear distinction between liberals and queer, saying liberals tried to co-opt the term queer with their assimilationist tactics (meaning assimilation to capitalism and normal society.

They explicitly name themselves in the tradition of the Bash Bach movement, among others. They quote bash back explicitly by saying they fight against heterosexism as well as the assimilationist gay mainstream (which they consider to be homonormative).

They are not “black bloc.” They are “pink and black bloc,” which distinguishes them from Antifa as a separate group.

It denounces people who believe that violence is not the answer.

They call the idea of gender a mental illness, because they believe it means a belief in false categories.

They believe that capitalism is responsible for the medicalization of trans kids because doctors are forcing them to choose between the genders. Instead, they prefer to reject the idea of gender entirely. No gender, no need to medicalize.

They are explicit that trans and queer are two different things with two different conceptions of gender. Trans upholds the gender binary, queer seeks to abolish it.

They quote Bash Back again when they say “We view queer as the blurring of sexual and gender identities. Queer is the refusal of fixed identities. It is a war on all identity.”

They continue: “As far as we’re concerned, being any gender is a drag.”

They use a photo of Bash Back graffiti.

They say they get attacked by the right for “being trans” and then attacked by the trans people for not believing gender exists, which is deemed transphobic.

They are explicitly part of a different group.

They say that traditional trans people who believe in two genders (man and woman) are a “reactionary concept of the status quo.”

They explicitly say that trans means progressive gender-reform and queer means anarchic gender-nilhilism.

This means that trans upholds gender, but wants to allow people to switch between the two. Queer wants to abolish gender altogether. They are not the same.

They note that they named themselves the “Nihilistic Violent Extremists” as a nod to Trump’s FBI’s definition of “individuals who engage in criminal conduct within the United States and abroad, in furtherance of political, social, or religious goals that derive primarily from a hatred of society at large and a desire to bring about its collapse by sowing indiscriminate chaos, destruction and social instability”

They agree wholeheartedly that this definition defines them.

They note that trans and queer have been conflated, and quote militant queer group the Mary Nardini Gang (part of the Bash Back movement in the 2000s): “Some believe that we intend to shred-to-bits this civilization and its moral fabric - they couldn’t be more accurate.”

They note that their movement is explicitly linked to anti-ICE organizing and anti-racist struggles.

They say that queer has ALWAYS meant terrorist and explicitly embrace violence that the liberal gays would not approve of.

“The gays tell us that violence begets violence, and will only lead to the conservatives branding us all as terrorists and coming after us - which, of course, is exactly what they’re already doing!”

They say that the diagnosis of antisocial personality disorder and oppositional defiant disorder were to medicalize queer people, equating their beliefs with the characteristics of serious mental illnesses.

They say “Be Gay, Do Crime” (the last manifesto written by the Mary Nardini Gang and their most famous work) was a cute slogan, but they are calling for an update: “It’s time to stop being gay and start being queer.”

This also indicates that being queer is not about who you have sex with - it is about an anti-assimilationist political ideology.

They clearly define queer as a verb, meaning to subvert.

They say they want to “raze every prison to the ground (after locking the cops inside them, of course!).”

They say that queer is not about identity politics like LGBT+ - it is about the rejection of identity.

They again quote the Mary Nardini Gang by explaining that queer is not like other identity categories, but rather it is something that stands in opposition to the very concept of identity.

They say that “Queers are nihilists. We are violent. Anything that wouldn’t be regarded as. “extremist” by society’s defenders isn’t extreme enough to qualify as queer.”

They say explicitly “We despise capitalism, and religion, and the society they’ve crated. The reactionaries are right about us.”

They call everyone reading the document to become queer by shedding “your gender(s), and your morals and inhibitions, and anything else that places limits on your endless potentialities, and start fighting back.”

This is the acknowledgement that ANYONE - regardless of sexuality or gender identity - can become queer. It is completely different than being gay or trans.

They name this document the manifesto of the Nihilistic Violent Extremist Party.

They say explicitly that there are no membership dues and there is no hierarchical structure. If you agree with their values, you’re already in the club.

The document ends by saying the following:

“Be Queer.

Do Terrorism.

Become Nothing and Do Anything.”