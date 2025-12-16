BREAKING: Turtle Island, Antifa, and the Right’s Complete Intelligence Failure

In this episode, I break down a thwarted New Year’s Eve bombing plot in Los Angeles and expose how the political right, the DOJ, the FBI, and conservative media immediately misidentified the threat. Once again, the narrative collapsed into lazy clickbait framing rather than ideological analysis.

The group involved, the Turtle Island Liberation Front, was universally described by conservative outlets as a “pro-Palestinian extremist organization.” That framing is wrong. Worse, it misses the actual threat entirely.

This episode explains what Turtle Island actually means, why the group openly self-identifies as Antifa, and how land-back ideology, anti-capitalism, and revolutionary communism form the real core of the movement.

What the Right Got Wrong

The right fixated on Palestine because it fits a pre-approved outrage narrative. Influencers, media figures, and even federal officials ignored the group’s own statements, branding, and ideology in favor of tying the plot to Muslims, Israel, and foreign terrorism.

That framing is inaccurate and dangerous.

Turtle Island is not Palestine. It is a decolonized name for North America used in indigenous and far-left revolutionary circles. The group’s messaging is explicit. They describe themselves as Antifa. They call for the overthrow of the United States. They promote anti-capitalism, land-back politics, and revolutionary dismantling of American governance.

This was not subtle. The group posted it publicly.

What Turtle Island Liberation Front Actually Is

This episode walks through the group’s own social media, statements, and videos, which openly call for:

Death to America as a political system

Abolition of capitalism and private property

Revolutionary decolonization of North America

Replacement of the U.S. government with tribal or collective control

Alignment with Antifa and communist revolutionary movements

Palestine appears in their messaging for one reason only. It serves as a symbolic example of settler colonialism under capitalism. The same framework is applied to the United States.

Palestine is a talking point. America is the target.

Why This Keeps Happening

The right does not fail to understand the far left because of lack of information. It fails because it has no incentive to understand it.

Accurate analysis does not go viral. Clickbait does.

So instead of confronting an openly self-declared Antifa group calling for violent revolutionary change, conservative media reframed the story into anti-Muslim hysteria, Israel discourse, and foreign terror narratives that distract from the domestic ideological reality.

The result is a national security blind spot that repeats every time.

The Bottom Line

This was an Antifa communist revolutionary group plotting domestic terror. They said so themselves. They documented it. They branded it.

And once again, the right ignored the giant flashing sign directly in front of them.

If you do not understand your enemy, you cannot defeat them. This episode shows, in real time, that the right has chosen narratives over reality, and clicks over competence.