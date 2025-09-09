Calls For SOCIALIST PALESTINE On Flotilla To Gaza (Exclusive)
Exclusive footage from my coverage of the Revolutionary Socialism Conference.
On September 6-7, 2025, I went undercover at the Revolutionary Socialism 2025 Conference. This is exclusive reporting you won’t find anywhere else.
Since October 2023, I have been trying to explain to people that the left does not support Palestine because of Islam, and they don’t hate Israel because they’re Jewish.
They support Palestine because they regard Israel as settler colonialists (capitalist) that stole the land from the Palestinian people.
They believe the Palestinians are in a decolonizatin uprising against their oppressors to overthrow capitalism.
And now they’re saying it out loud.
Tonight, Israel bombed a flotilla on its way to Gaza. But Greta wasn’t the only person on the ship.
There was also a member of the International Socialist League, who spoke to the Revolutionary Socialism Conference just two days ago.
She explicitly calls for a socialist Palestine in this exclusive clip.
Great stuff Karlyn! It is vitally important to see this very misguided socialists because they are one of the main reasons why the Zionists keep pushing their ideology as well. The naive hard left fuels the growth of the Zionist right and with good reason. These leftists are so clueless. Last time I was in Ramallah in 2018 all teenagers had cell phones with internet access. In socialist Cuba at that time I'm sure very few had them. What a mess.