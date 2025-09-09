On September 6-7, 2025, I went undercover at the Revolutionary Socialism 2025 Conference. This is exclusive reporting you won’t find anywhere else.

If you appreciate this work, please fund it by becoming a supporter today.

Since October 2023, I have been trying to explain to people that the left does not support Palestine because of Islam, and they don’t hate Israel because they’re Jewish.

They support Palestine because they regard Israel as settler colonialists (capitalist) that stole the land from the Palestinian people.

They believe the Palestinians are in a decolonizatin uprising against their oppressors to overthrow capitalism.

And now they’re saying it out loud.

Tonight, Israel bombed a flotilla on its way to Gaza. But Greta wasn’t the only person on the ship.

There was also a member of the International Socialist League, who spoke to the Revolutionary Socialism Conference just two days ago.

She explicitly calls for a socialist Palestine in this exclusive clip.