The Center for Left Wing Studies is my non-profit venture dedicated to mapping the modern activist left and arching primary source documentation of far left activism in America for research and analysis.

Many of you have asked how to get involved in the Center For Left Wing Studies to help my effort to map the modern activist left.

I’m pleased to announce that we will be having our first volunteer meeting on October 13th, 2025 at 8pm eastern time. This will last for one hour.

The meeting will take place in the Center’s Discord. You must join it to participate, since this is our main communication platform. To join, follow the instructions here.

There are several different opportunities to volunteer, including research, data entry, and zine/propaganda analysis.

Some roles require more familiarity with my work than others because they are more advanced. But everyone who has a desire to help can have an opportunity to do so and people will be able to grow into more advanced roles the more familiar they become with my work.

For more information about how to volunteer, visit the Center For Left Wing Studies.



And if you don’t want to volunteer, but do want to make a tax-deductible gift to the center to support this work, you can do so here.