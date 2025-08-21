City University of New York (CUNY) Hosts Queer Bondage Bootlicking Workshop (Exclusive)

Just when you think you’ve seen everything.

In June 2025, The Center for LGBTQ+ Studies (CLAGS) at the City University of New York hosted a queer bondage kink workshop about bootlicking in which participants wore leather, polished each others boots, talked about why this was an anti-capitalist practice, and discussed fisting (yes, that is what you think it is) using boot polish.

This is the full presentation from the event. We watched it on my show but the audio of the event was quiet and so I’ve corrected that in this version.

Enjoy. Clips of this will be posted separately.

Here is the event registration website for this event. (Archive)

The Instagram post for the event on CUNY’s CLAGS IG account.