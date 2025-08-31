Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
1
1

City University of New York (CUNY) Hosted Kink Lecture About Sadism and Needle Play for Graduate Students (Exclusive)

This is what your taxpayer dollars are funding.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Aug 31, 2025
1
1
Share

Last March, City University of New York (CUNY) Graduate Center hosted a lecture about SADISM with dominatrix Yin Q. ]

She discussed piercing clients with needles and once killing a client with a heroin overdose.

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

We watched the shocking lecture last night on Socialism Saturday. Find the full stream here, and join us every Saturday at 6pm eastern time.

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture