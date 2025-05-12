Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
James Covey's avatar
James Covey
May 12

Do these idiots not think that they have been infiltrated by agents of the state and they are all being monitored?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Smart Aleck Artist's avatar
Smart Aleck Artist
May 12

Yikes and double yikes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture