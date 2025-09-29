On September 6-7, 2025, I went undercover at the Revolutionary Socialism 2025 Conference. This is exclusive reporting you won’t find anywhere else.

If you appreciate this work, please fund it by becoming a supporter today.

In this exclusive clip, hear Jason from the Denver Communists and the Firebrand Collective (a revolutionary organization) call for a mass insurrection.

When the left tells you what they want, believe them.