Communist Calls For Mass Insurrection (Exclusive)
Exclusive footage from my coverage of the Revolutionary Socialism Conference.
On September 6-7, 2025, I went undercover at the Revolutionary Socialism 2025 Conference. This is exclusive reporting you won’t find anywhere else.
In this exclusive clip, hear Jason from the Denver Communists and the Firebrand Collective (a revolutionary organization) call for a mass insurrection.
When the left tells you what they want, believe them.
