Communist College Professors Call For Violence Against Enemies In Class

When they tell you who they are, believe them.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Aug 14, 2025
2
2
Share

Dylan Rodriguez is a professor at the University of California, Riverside.

Dean Spade is a professor at Seattle University Law School.

In this clip, they discuss using VIOLENCE to ELIMINATE PEOPLE in their joyful liberatory work of overthrowing capitalism.

We watched this full presentation on my show. Find the recording here.

