Communist College Professors Call For Violence Against Enemies In Class

Dylan Rodriguez is a professor at the University of California, Riverside.
Dean Spade is a professor at Seattle University Law School.
In this clip, they discuss using VIOLENCE to ELIMINATE PEOPLE in their joyful liberatory work of overthrowing capitalism.
We watched this full presentation on my show. Find the recording here.
