THE DECODE THE LEFT DICTIONARY

Many of you have asked me to create a Decode The Left Dictionary this year, and I’m working on bringing that project alive and getting a robust resource launched by the end of the year.

Compiling video clips is a key part of this project, with the goal of compiling the best video clips to teach people the language of the radical left.

SUBMIT YOUR CLIPS

Many of you watch leftist content on your own, and I wanted to give you a way to submit videos that can be clipped to support this.

You don’t need to make the clips yourself - just submit the timestamps in videos you find.

To submit clips, you’ll need the following:

A link to the original video

The point the clip is making

The starting time of the clip (and the ending time optionally)

Use this form to submit your clips.

You can also find a link to this form on the Decode The Left Dictionary website at the top of the page.