Democratic Socialists Of America Plot To "Salt" Workplaces With Members To "Bring Politics To Work" (Exclusive)

See what happened in this exclusive SPY STREAM clip.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Sep 23, 2025
Last night, I told you the Democratic Socialists of America are “salting” workplaces by getting their members jobs so they can agitate to form unions. Watch the clip here.

They are targeting Amazon, Education, Grocery, Airlines, Auto Workers and more.

Hear them say it in this exclusive clip.

Watch the full SPY STREAM infiltration here, available on demand.

