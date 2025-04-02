Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

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TolkienFan's avatar
TolkienFan
Apr 2, 2025

THIS IS AMAZING! Absolutely spot on! Really appreciate all the long hours and hard work going into something like this chart and your substack in general. I'm definitely going be sharing this.

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Lisa K's avatar
Lisa K
Apr 2, 2025

Fantastic chart! Can't wait to show people this!!!

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