DSA Plans To Use Teacher Strikes To Cripple The Economy (Exclusive)

The other night, I told you the Democratic Socialists of America are “salting” workplaces by getting their members jobs so they can agitate to form unions. Watch the clip here.

In this clip, the Democratic Socialists of America are planning to use the teachers unions to cripple the economy by going on strike. Of course, they also want to indoctrinate the next generation of socialists activists.

Hear them say it in this exclusive clip.

Watch the full SPY STREAM infiltration here, available on demand.