Reading: Be Queer, Do Terrorism

Author: NIHILISTIC VIOLENT EXTREMISTS of anomie press

Sections Covered: Full manifesto as read live on stream

Link to full text: Find it here. (Backup here)

This week, we relaunched the Counter-Revolutionary Book Club with one of the most explicit and unfiltered queer-nihilist manifestos circulating in today’s activist ecosystem. This is not theory dressed up as metaphor or academic abstraction. It is a direct call for civilizational negation — the destruction of capitalism, the family, identity, gender, religion, and every stabilizing norm of the modern world.

Throughout the stream, we broke down how the manifesto positions “queer” not as an identity but as an insurgent posture: violent, defiant, anti-civilizational, and proudly extremist. The authors don’t hide their goals. They state openly that queerness is synonymous with nihilism, that anything short of extremism is insufficient, and that queer liberation requires the abolition of all social order.

This isn’t fringe zine culture anymore. These ideas are being produced, printed, and distributed at anarchist book fairs, embedded in pedagogy, and echoed across radical queer organizing spaces.

🧠 Key Concepts

🔹 Queer Nihilism as Political Identity

The manifesto defines “queer” as a rejection of all imposed structure — gender, morality, family, psychiatry, capitalism, and the state.

Anything normalized is to be destroyed. Anything valued by society must be negated.

🔹 Civilization = Capitalism

The authors collapse the concepts entirely.

“Civilized” = “capitalist.”

To abolish capitalism, one must abolish civilization itself — returning to a pre-social, pre-structured existence modeled on an imagined indigenous past.

🔹 Gender as a Spook

Referencing Stirner, gender is framed as a hallucination enforced by capitalism to divide labor and reproduce the nuclear family.

To be queer is to wage war on the categories “man” and “woman” as tools of domination.

🔹 Violence as Virtue

The manifesto claims openly:

“Queers are nihilists. We are violent.”

Anything insufficiently extreme is, by their definition, not queer.

They frame violence as necessary revolutionary praxis.

🔹 Psychiatry as Capitalist Enforcement

The authors argue psychiatry exists to maintain social norms that protect capitalism.

Removing homosexuality and trans identity from the DSM is described not as liberation but as co-option — an attempt to neutralize queer extremism.

🔹 Global Struggle Framed as One Battle

The text fuses queer, anti-racist, and anti-ICE activism into a unified anti-capitalist project, asserting that all border enforcement is inherently capitalist violence.

⚠️ Significance

This manifesto is the ideological backbone of:

Abolish-the-family campaigns

School-based queer pedagogy that rejects the gender binary

The framing of public sex, cruising, and polyamory as political acts

The rise of queer nihilism as a social identity

Direct-action networks inspired by Bash Back! and Baden

“Be gay, do crime” rhetoric escalating into explicit calls for terroristic action

The authors are blunt:

They are not seeking rights.

They are not seeking inclusion.

They are seeking collapse.

This is the worldview shaping a growing faction of radical queer organizing — one that delights in the accusation of extremism because it validates their strategy.

💬 Selected Quotes

“Queers are nihilists. We are violent.”

“Anything that wouldn’t be regarded as extremist isn’t queer enough.”

“We despise capitalism and religion and the society they created.”

“If you’re reading this and you’re not queer, change that. Shed your genders, your morals, your inhibitions.”

“We are terrorists out to destroy society.”

(Yes — those are direct statements from the document.)

🎯 Why It Matters

If you want to understand the direction of contemporary queer-radical organizing, look here. This manifesto is not an outlier; it’s a blueprint. These ideas are being taught, printed, distributed, and infused into activist culture with zero dilution.

The project isn’t societal participation.

It’s societal erasure.

Not a reformed capitalism.

Not a kinder patriarchy.

Not a broadened spectrum of gender.

A total undoing of civilization itself.

This episode breaks down exactly how they justify it, how they teach it, and how they intend to operationalize it.