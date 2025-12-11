Ep 13. How Liberal Identity Politics Paved The Way For Fascism

The Counter-Revolutionary Book Club is a defiantly anti-communist series dedicated to dissecting and analyzing the far left’s most audacious texts and ideas. Explore a curated collection of documents and podcasts in the Book Club section, where intellectual resistance begins.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Reading: How Liberal Identity Politics Paved the Way for Fascism

Author: NIHILISTIC VIOLENT EXTREMISTS of anomie press

Supplemental Texts Discussed:

— Be Queer, Do Terrorism manifesto

— “Another Word for White Ally is Coward” (BLM-era essay)

— “Giving Thanks” (NVEP blog post)

Link to full text: Find the full text of How Liberal Identity Politics Paved The Way For Fascism here.

In this episode, we analyzed the brand-new follow-up publication from the same queer-nihilist collective behind the Be Queer, Do Terrorism manifesto. If the first document was an explicit declaration of violent queer insurgency, this one is a systematic teardown of liberal identity politics — portraying it as the primary barrier to revolutionary violence and, in their words, the mechanism through which “fascism” consolidates power.

The authors argue that identity categories themselves are capitalist inventions designed to maintain hierarchy, obedience, and the cultural conditions that reproduce capitalism. Because of that, any movement that uses identity politics — liberals, progressives, activists who defer to “marginalized groups,” NGOs, Democratic politicians — is, by their definition, aiding fascism.

This essay is not just theory. It’s a case study in movement fracture, showing how queer nihilists openly attack anarchists, Antifa, liberals, and progressive organizers for refusing to use violence.

🧠 Key Concepts

🔹 Identity Politics as a Capitalist Weapon

The collective asserts that identity categories (race, gender, sexuality, indigeneity) are artificially constructed by capitalism.

If identity exists, capitalism survives; therefore identity must be abolished.

They claim liberals uphold these categories, making liberalism and fascism two ends of the same oppressive system.

🔹 Liberals as the Enemy of Insurrection

Queer nihilists see liberal nonviolence, deference to marginalized groups, and protest-based activism as obstacles to revolution.

Their argument:

Liberal “respectability” prevents sabotage, destruction, and violent action — and therefore directly strengthens “fascism.”

🔹 The Alligator Alcatraz Case Study

Their central example: the alleged construction of a “concentration camp” in the Florida Everglades (Alligator Alcatraz).

They claim:

Anarchists refused sabotage because they didn’t want to offend Indigenous organizers.

Liberals insisted on protest, petitions, and social media instead of action.

As a result, the facility was built and opened.

The takeaway: identity politics protects oppressors by blocking violence.

🔹 Mocking Liberal Intersectionality

Throughout the essay they ridicule:

“White ally” obligations

The idea that straight white men must step back

Identity-based leadership (“the Black community™”)

Feminist critiques of “manarchists”

BLM organizers who restrained rioters in 2020

To them, these norms weaken movements by preserving capitalist moral order.

🔹 Violence as the Only Effective Strategy

Reiterating themes from Be Queer, Do Terrorism, they argue:

Nonviolence is useless.

Property destruction, sabotage, and direct action are necessary.

Anyone who discourages such tactics is “functionally fascist.”

⚠️ Significance

This document reveals several critical ideological developments:

A direct call to purge liberals from anarchist and queer activist spaces

A fully articulated rejection of intersectionality

A claim that identity politics actively protects state power

A renewed endorsement of sabotage and terrorism as legitimate political tools

A growing intra-left conflict between queer nihilists and traditional anarchists

This isn’t fringe chatter — these texts are circulating through the same channels as their earlier manifesto and are being read, shared, and endorsed within militant queer networks.

The worldview is clear:

Liberals are the problem.

Identity is the cage.

Nonviolence is collaboration.

Revolution requires destruction.

💬 Selected Quotes

“Radical queer militants hate liberals.”

“Identity categories are socially constructed by capitalism.”

“Liberals defended the oppressor by stopping direct action.”

“Nonviolent tactics accomplished nothing.”

“Anyone promoting identity politics is on the fascist side, whether they know it or not.”

🎯 Why It Matters

This essay lays bare the strategic logic behind emerging queer-nihilist organizing:

They view identity politics not as progressive, but as a capitalist trap.

They treat liberals as enemies, not allies.

They see sabotage and violence as required for “liberation.”

They are escalating beyond rhetoric into justification for domestic political violence.

Their internal critique of the left reveals fractures conservatives never see.

If you want to understand where the queer-extremist wing of the far left is heading, this text is indispensable.

It shows a movement not interested in reform, recognition, or inclusion — but in replacing all social norms with revolutionary nihilism.