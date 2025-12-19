Ep 14. Antifa Proposal For How To Build An Insurgency To Overthrow The United States Government

The Counter-Revolutionary Book Club is a defiantly anti-communist series dedicated to dissecting and analyzing the far left’s most audacious texts and ideas. Explore a curated collection of documents and podcasts in the Book Club section, where intellectual resistance begins.

The podcast is available on Apple Podcasts and Spotify.

Subscribe on Apple Podcasts

Subscribe on Spotify

Reading: The Enemy Doesn’t Know How Many We Are: A Proposal for Insurgency

Author: Sofia Valencia

Source: The Anarchist Library

In this episode of the Counter-Revolutionary Book Club, I walk through one of the most explicit revolutionary documents circulating on the far left right now. The Enemy Doesn’t Know How Many We Are is not theory in the abstract. It is a tactical blueprint for insurgency in the United States, written by a self-described communist and anarchist, and recently published to the Anarchist Library.

This text lays out, in plain language, what “winning” means to the revolutionary left. It defines victory as the destruction of the state, the abolition of capitalism, and the replacement of existing social structures with collectivized governance, defense militias, and revolutionary administration. The document is clear that reform is a dead end, that electoral politics are irrelevant, and that an insurgency must make the country ungovernable through coordinated political, social, and armed action.

Throughout this episode, I break down how the document frames the United States as an occupying force, how it justifies violence as defensive and inevitable, and how it draws lessons from past uprisings, including the Arab Spring, revolutionary Spain, Chile, and modern guerrilla warfare. We examine its emphasis on propaganda, zines, community organizing, and parallel institutions, as well as its explicit call to neutralize “reactionaries” and remove them from liberated territories.

This is not speculation about what the far left believes. This is their own writing, their own strategy, and their own definition of revolution. My role here is simple. I read the primary source, document it, and explain what it actually says, so you don’t have to rely on slogans, media framing, or wishful thinking.

If you want to understand how revolutionary movements think about power, legitimacy, violence, and social control, this episode lays it out in unmistakable terms.

Primary sources matter. That’s what this project is about.