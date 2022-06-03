Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko
Ep 6: Why the public schools cannot be saved
0:00
-22:01

Ep 6: Why the public schools cannot be saved

Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Jun 03, 2022

Ep 6: Why the public schools cannot be saved

I know defunding the public schools makes people nervous. But let me explain why it's necessary.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karlyn Borysenko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture