Members of the Turtle Island Liberation Front were arrested on Friday December 12, 2025 for planning to bomb major cities.

While their social media footprint is still available online, I wanted to archive every post of their Instagram page in case it disappears.

These posts are in the order they appeared on the account, with the most recent first.

In it, you will find a series of propaganda manifestos, including their one calling for the Death of America.

This all gives us insight into what this group really believes. See for yourself: