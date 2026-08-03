Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

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EXCLUSIVE: A mob of angry BLM / Antifa activists surrounds me in the autonomous zone in Madison Wisconsin

What I experience in the autonomous zone
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko

I returned to the autonomous zone in Madison Wisconsin on Saturday after be chased out and threatened the previous day to document what the BLM / Antifa activists were doing.

As I was working, a mob started for form around me.

They made false inflammatory claims that I and my security team were there to harm them and kept saying “Kyle Rittenhouse” over and over again.

They tried to gaslight me into believing I was the dangerous one and that I should leave.

We proceeded in a standoff with the mob stewing and hurling insults.

This is exclusive video that has never been seen. This is the full, unedited clip.

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