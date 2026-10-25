Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

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Exclusive: Chicago Teachers Union Coordinating Directly With Activists In France

See their full, unedited meeting.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko

Exclusive

I just infiltrated and recorded a call hosted by the Chicago Teachers Union in the United States with leftist students activists and the teachers helping them in France.

The teachers in the USA are actively coordinating with the unions in France.

And they’re calling explicitly for the fall of the United States government.

This is the full, unedited recording of the call, so no one can accuse me of taking things out of context. I will release clips separately.

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