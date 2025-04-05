Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

Back in May 2023, I published a story that exposed a group of radical trans activists who were planning to open a middle school exclusively for trans and nonbinary children.

Yes, you read that right: a segregated, ideologically driven school built entirely around gender ideology, aimed squarely at kids as young as 10.

The group behind the project is called Transformative Schools, though I prefer to call them what they are: ideologues running a cult-like experiment on vulnerable youth. At the time, they had little more than a website, some progressive buzzwords, and a dream of "transing" education. But I warned people: this wasn’t just a pipe dream. These activists were organized, connected, and dead serious about creating an alternate education model grounded in queer theory, anti-capitalism, and what they call “liberation.”

Well, now it’s 2025—and they’re doing it.

This article is a follow-up to that original thread. It’s not just about raising the alarm. It’s about documenting how the left builds these systems in real time: who they are, how they operate, who funds them, what they teach, and most importantly, how deeply embedded this ideology already is in the education system. This is how you decode the left.

At the end of 2024, Transformative Schools released a video promoting their radical vision for education—a school built around queer theory, trans liberation, and the dismantling of Western norms. It was never supposed to be public-facing in this way, but now it’s out in the open. Watch the video, then keep reading.

And here’s a video of one of their current students, a 12-year-old non-binary they/them speaking at a rally for trans kids sponsored by Transformative Schools.

Who Is Transformative Schools?

Transformative Schools (TfS) is a self-described "progressive education community" based in New York City. Their entire mission is to create school environments centered around trans identity. Their tagline? "Supporting trans futures."

They launched with a free afterschool program in Manhattan in 2023, which they still operate today. But their real ambition is a full-fledged middle school—one designed by trans teachers for trans children, complete with a radical social justice curriculum.

The founders and staff of TfS are a greatest-hits compilation of leftist activism. These are not your average teachers. They are:

Trans and queer activists with backgrounds in far-left organizing

Veterans of the Black Lives Matter at School movement

Educators trained in critical pedagogy, anti-racist education, and identity-based teaching

Former staff at ultra-progressive institutions like Bank Street College and the Manhattan Country School

They openly model their work on theorists like bell hooks and Paulo Freire. Their vision of education discards academic rigor entirely, replacing it with identity obsession, activist training, and a nonstop campaign against so-called "white supremacist systems—and let’s not forget, this is all just a coded assault on capitalism dressed up in inclusive language.

What Does a "Trans-Affirming" School Actually Look Like?

According to TfS, their goal is to create a middle school that centers trans joy and social justice in every classroom. They’re not hiding that agenda. They’ve written entire manifestos about it. Their curriculum includes:

“Transing” School – a literal class that teaches students how to reimagine education through a trans lens

Activism as Education – training kids in protest, organizing, and resistance tactics

Gender-Affirming STEM and Humanities – yes, they’re even queering math and science

Queer Media and Creative Writing – all framed around gender identity and self-expression

“Liberatory Pedagogy” – a term they borrow from radical academics to describe their entire approach

This isn’t theoretical. Their pilot program in Manhattan is already implementing it. Kids as young as 9 are being taught to question not just their gender, but every foundational concept of Western society

.

Who’s Funding This?

TfS is a nonprofit and they’re getting real money. Funders include:

The Otterman Foundation , a progressive family foundation that gave them startup grants

Borealis Philanthropy’s Fund for Trans Generations , which bankrolls LGBTQ activism across the country

NYC Pride/Heritage of Pride , which gave them a grant and hosts their afterschool program

Individual progressive donors and community fundraisers

They also have key ties to activist groups like Citizen Action NY, the Alliance for Quality Education, and ACT UP—meaning this isn’t just a fringe effort. It’s embedded in New York’s progressive political machine.

From Afterschool Program to Full-Blown School

Right now, TfS operates a four-day-a-week afterschool program in Manhattan. It’s free, it’s open to trans and queer youth, and it’s run entirely by trans-identifying staff. That alone should raise eyebrows.

But this isn’t where it ends. The afterschool program is just the prototype. The founders are clear: the real goal is to launch a full-time, full-year middle school for trans youth, with plans to replicate it nationwide. They describe it as "the first of many."

Their pilot program includes:

Radical curricula designed to deconstruct traditional education

Identity-based mentoring and emotional support

A staff made up entirely of trans or queer educators

Frequent political activism and community organizing

They’re already presenting their work at conferences, receiving awards from LGBTQ+ literary groups, and being featured in progressive education journals.

Receipts:

This isn’t fringe. It’s becoming mainstream.

Why This Matters

Transformative Schools uses the label of education to push indoctrination. It’s about using the classroom to engineer identity and reshape society—starting with children.

They aren’t shy about it. They openly admit to training kids to challenge capitalism, dismantle the nuclear family, and reject traditional gender norms. Their language—“liberation,” “resistance,” “revolution”—isn’t poetic. It’s their roadmap.

This is the model the far left wants to scale. And if no one pays attention, they will scale it. TfS is the prototype. The test kitchen. If it succeeds, expect to see copycats in every major city within the next five years.

Final Thoughts

When I first broke this story in 2023, it sounded almost unbelievable. A school for trans kids? Teaching them to resist capitalism and dismantle whiteness? Most people laughed it off.

But I wasn’t joking. And now, neither are they.

Transformative Schools is no longer a concept. It’s a functioning institution, backed by serious money, celebrated by progressive elites, and quietly indoctrinating the next generation of activists.

They claim to be building trans futures, but they’re engineering re-education camps dressed up as safe spaces.

And if we don’t call it out now, it won’t be long before they’re in your neighborhood, too.

Stay alert. Stay loud. Stay informed.

– Karlyn

