I spent December 6-8, 2023 attending the National Sex Ed Conference online to show you what your kids’ teachers talk about when you aren’t around.

You need to see this to believe it.

On December 7, 2023, Lisa Andersen, PhD and Lauren Bialystok, PhD, presented a session called “Should Parents Have Rights In Sex Education?” at the National Sex Ed Conference in Atlantic City, NJ.

In it, Lauren asserted the following:

Parents only want parental rights to oppress LGBTQ people who are not their children.

Parents who demand parental rights clash with the government’s and teachers’ claims of rights over the children. No group’s interests outweigh the other. Since some parents work in the government, the government has rights over all children. Since there are parents who are also teachers, that means teachers have rights over kids that aren’t theirs.

All curriculum in school is obviously in the best interests of the children because the government and teachers have the best interest of the children in mind. Arguing that parents have parental rights ahead of the government and teachers means you’re putting the children at risk.

Parents who demand parental rights also clash with the rights of their children, and are putting their children at risk as a result.

Many stakeholders in the community have interest in the sex education of children, including the government, teachers, doctors, and clergy. Therefore children belong to the community. Children’s rights to have their best interest taken care of by the community trumps parental rights.

Parents only have the parental rights they are granted by the community with “appropriate leeway” to raise their children.

Therefore, parents do not have rights over their children.

Watch my reaction to see for yourself. It’s long, but watch the whole thing because it just gets crazier.

Remember, this is being argued at a conference attended by people who teach sex education in your kids’ schools, and this is what they’re being taught.

Are you comfortable with that?

