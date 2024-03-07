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ORIGINAL UNDERCOVER INVESTIGATION

On March 5, 2024, I went inside a live recruiting call hosted by the Revolutionary Communists of America (RCA). Here is the invitation to the call:

I previously covered the RCA last week after finding video where they explain how they plan to overthrow the federal government.

On the call, we learned the following:

The RCA has an organized presence in over 30 US cities and is seeking to expand. They primarily organize in workplaces, unions, and college campuses.

Their #1 objective is to abolish capitalism (defined as private property ownership) and they will utilize any issue they can to do so.

The group has doubled in size since August 2023 and sees this as an opportunity to scale substantially.

They are 100% self-funded and require their members to pay dues equal to one day’s pay per month.

They also sell “starter kits” to help comrades build their own communist cell, including fliers, stickers, and newspapers to help find and recruit new comrades.

They are focused on a battle of inches, creating an army of comrades who recruit a few people at a time. This is how they find their most committed activists.

They have tactics for recruiting conservatives and Trump voters.

Here is a highlight reel from the infiltration:

SEE ADDITIONAL VIDEOS BELOW.

This is original reporting that you won’t find anywhere else.

Full coverage, including additional video clips from the call and access to the complete recording, is available below the paywall.

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