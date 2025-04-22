Decode The Left is a strategic intelligence platform that exposes far-left extremism using their own materials—documents, videos, internal trainings, activist guides, and more. We collect and analyze primary source content directly from radical organizations and break it down into actionable insights for the public, the media, and institutional leaders.

Learn More About Decode The Left

If you value my work, please consider a $8/month or $80/year subscription. I’m funded entirely by you.

Subscribe to Support My Work

See Inside A Real Harvard University Class

In Spring 2025, Harvard University offered a class titled Power to the People: Black Power, Radical Feminism, and Gay Liberation, 1955–1975 as part of its general education curriculum. The course was taught by Michael Bronski, a professor of Media and Activism in the Department of Women, Gender, and Sexuality.

Bronski, a prominent LGBTQ+ activist and author, has been a key figure in shaping Harvard’s approach to radical social movements and media studies. As part of this class, he organized a special panel called Activism in Action, bringing together a lineup of contemporary social justice activists to speak to students directly about their work and ideology.

Harvard University has recently been in a battle with the Trump administration, with the White House threatening to rescind $2 billion in federal funding due to the university’s controversial diversity programming and resistance to political oversight. Harvard responded with indifference, making clear that it would not compromise its ideological commitments. That same spirit of defiance and ideological entrenchment is alive and well in Bronski’s classroom.

I infiltrated this panel and recorded it live to show you exactly what’s being taught at one of the most elite universities in the country.

Below is a highlight reel from the event, along with profiles of each panelist who participated.

UPDATE: Substack, sadly, allows their DMCA takedown process to be weaponized by bad faith actors, which hurts independent journalists. One of the people in this video is currently doing that and Substack is supporting them by temporarily removing the content.

While we’re waiting for Substack to stop supporting back actors,you can find the video on X, which does not do this to content creators.

Meet The Panelists

Per the clip at the end of the highlight reel, each panelist was paid to lecture the class by Harvard University’s Regan Fund.

Jared Fox (Panel Moderator)

Senior Community Program Manager at Microsoft, Former TF, based in New York City

Dr. Jared Fox manages community experience and employee resource groups at Microsoft.

Nadia Swanson (They/Them)

Director of Technical Assistance and Advocacy at the Ali Forney Center

Nadia Swanson, LCSW leads training and program development at the nation’s largest organization supporting LGBTQ+ homeless youth. Their work focuses on growing internal capacity and community-based interventions.

Hugo Venegas

Immigration Attorney in New York City

Hugo Ernesto Gonzalez Venegas is an immigration attorney based in New York City. Until they lost their funding a few months ago, he was a staff attorney with Kids in Need of Defense (KIND), specializing in legal advocacy for unaccompanied immigrant minors in the U.S. immigration system.

Clark Wolf Hamel (He/Him)

Executive Director, PFLAG NYC

Clark Wolff Hamel leads the founding chapter of PFLAG and collaborates with New York schools to promote allyship and LGBTQ+ education. We’ve actually seen Clark before in one of our previous infiltrations.

Tim’m West (He/They)

Executive Director, LGBTQ+ Institute at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights

Tim’m T. West is a poet, educator, and hip-hop artist who leads research and education initiatives focused on LGBTQ+ equity as the Executive Director of the LGBTQ Institute at the National Center for Civil and Human Rights in Atlanta.

Jasmine Fernandez (She/Her, Educator in Chattanooga, Tennessee)

Jasmine Fernández is an educator and doctoral candidate studying the impact of school climate and the sociopolitical landscape on Latine students' sense of belonging. She serves as a Program Manager at We Got Us Now, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting children of incarcerated parents.

This panel was not an isolated event—it was embedded directly into the core curriculum of an Ivy League university. And it reflects a broader ideological pipeline that continues to shape the next generation of activists, educators, and institutional leaders.

Want to see the full stream?

Find it below the paywall. And thank you for supporting independent journalism exposing the left.