EXPOSED: Trans Non-Binary TEACHER in Minneapolis Tells All About the Anti-ICE Protests (Exclusive)

Meet Chris Gray (They/Them), a trans non-binary special ed teacher in Minneapolis in the teachers union.
Today, Chris led a Socialist Alternative meeting to discuss their general strike on January 23, calling to use the anti-ICE protests to create a socialist world.
I recorded this clip live as a part of my SPY STREAM coverage, where we infiltrate far left organizing calls and record them in real time.
I will be releasing more clips this week.
Watch the full call, on demand here:
Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.