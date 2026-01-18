Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

EXPOSED: Trans Non-Binary TEACHER in Minneapolis Tells All About the Anti-ICE Protests (Exclusive)

See inside a live leftist organizing call
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Jan 18, 2026

Meet Chris Gray (They/Them), a trans non-binary special ed teacher in Minneapolis in the teachers union.

Today, Chris led a Socialist Alternative meeting to discuss their general strike on January 23, calling to use the anti-ICE protests to create a socialist world.

I recorded this clip live as a part of my SPY STREAM coverage, where we infiltrate far left organizing calls and record them in real time.

I will be releasing more clips this week.

Watch the full call, on demand here:

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karlyn Borysenko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture