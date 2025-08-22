Exposing The City University Of New York (CUNY) For Hosting A BDSM Kink Workshop

In June 2025, The Center for LGBTQ+ Studies (CLAGS) at the City University of New York hosted a queer bondage kink workshop about bootlicking in which participants wore leather, polished each others boots, talked about why this was an anti-capitalist practice, and discussed fisting (yes, that is what you think it is) using boot polish.
Watch the full video here:
