Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
2
2

Exposing The City University Of New York (CUNY) For Hosting A BDSM Kink Workshop

See for yourself
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Aug 22, 2025
2
2
Share
Transcript

In June 2025, The Center for LGBTQ+ Studies (CLAGS) at the City University of New York hosted a queer bondage kink workshop about bootlicking in which participants wore leather, polished each others boots, talked about why this was an anti-capitalist practice, and discussed fisting (yes, that is what you think it is) using boot polish.

Watch the full video here:

City University of New York (CUNY) Hosts Queer Bondage Bootlicking Workshop (Exclusive)

Karlyn Borysenko
·
Aug 21
City University of New York (CUNY) Hosts Queer Bondage Bootlicking Workshop (Exclusive)

Just when you think you’ve seen everything.

Read full story

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture