Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

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Harrison Smith interviews Karlyn Borysenko on the Alex Jones Network about going undercover with Antifa

Watch the full interview
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Karlyn Borysenko

I’m very grateful that Harrison Smith invited me on The War Room on the Alex Jones network to discuss going undercover with Antifa and the far left and more.

Catch up on the full interview here.

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