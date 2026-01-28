I’m 100% funded by people like you. If you appreciate my work, please support it.

HOW ALL THE ANTI-ICE SIGNAL GROUPS ARE CONNECTED.

Months ago, I made a discovery while watching far left activists talk about their anti-ICE activities online: A folder of zines (propaganda) that the left was using to spread their message all over the country.

These zines were created by a single artist who was coordinating with anti-ICE activist groups nationwide to help report ICE to leftist activists when they were seen in their neighborhoods. This is proof of of coordination among all these groups nationally.

These zines are meant to be printed and distributed in the real world. And they are being utilized that way. I know that because I saw one in a coffee shop the last time I was undercover in San Francisco.

The interesting thing about these zines is that they all feature local hotlines that people can call to report ICE in their neighborhoods. Every zine in every city has a different hotline. Here’s the one in Minneapolis:

When people call and make reports to the hotlines, those reports are then relayed to the signal groups in that city.

But who is running these hotlines?

I called the one in New York City and no one answered…but they immediately texted me back:

How funny they don’t want to tell you who’s running them.

Using my folder of zines, I reverse engineered every hotline number back to the organization supporting it to create a list of over 60 nationwide organizations directly supporting anti-ICE organizing and the Signal groups.

Some of these groups are connected to local governments. Find the spreadsheet here.

I NEED YOUR HELP.

I believe this information is the key to establishing the national connection and funding ties between all these groups, and probably local and state governments.

I just don’t have the time to do the research required to track down all this information, because I have other priorities.

I’ve tried to reach out to conservative organizations with this information. None of them were interested.

I messaged Cam Higby and offered him this information. He never responded.

I tried to send this information to Jack Posobiec. He wanted me to turn everything over directly to him with no conversation, which leads me to believe he was going to steal my work and take credit for it. I told him I wanted to talk him through it and if he wanted to have a conversation he could get in touch. He didn’t.

Conservative journalists aren’t interested, per usual. I can’t tell you how many times this has happened to me.

But this information is important and I believe it’s worthy of more research. So now, I’m turning this information over to the crowd.

Go through the spreadsheet. Investigate each of the groups listed through the hotlines. Find their funding sources. See who is spreading these hotlines and using them. There, you will find all the connections.

Go forth, independent journalists. Expose them all. And when you do, remember where you got the information.