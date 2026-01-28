Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
meredith's avatar
meredith
4h

Here is the artíste's website where she gives us her printable ICE zines in a folder. https://www.meganpiontkowski-illustration.com/zines

Reply
Share
Dawn Pegis's avatar
Dawn Pegis
32m

I think you are displaying your generosity to share that. (This turf protection is annoying, if somewhat understandable) Thank you for all your work. It IS independent journalists like yourself that are taking lead in this EXPOSING. I'm trying to spread the truth of the corruption and LEFT malevolent intent (destruction of freedom). Thank YOU for your work.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karlyn Borysenko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture