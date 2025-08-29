Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript
1

I'm going undercover to expose the real far left.

I need your help.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Aug 29, 2025
1
Share
Transcript

I can only go undercover with your help. Support my work here:

Substack: https://karlyn.substack.com/subscribe

One-Time Gift: https://decodetheleft.com/support

Buy My Merch: https://redmenacesupply.com

Buy My Books: https://redmenacepress.com

Join The Red Menace Collective (VIP Book Club): https://redmenacecollective.substack.com/subcribe

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Discussion about this video

© 2025 Karlyn Borysenko
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture