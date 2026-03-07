This is a free educational event on Sunday, March 22nd at 5pm eastern time that will give you the information you need to safely attend a No Kings protest in your area on March 28, 2026 to scout out far left groups who are recruiting at the event and collect intelligence.

LEARN TO INFILTRATING THE LEFT AND HELP ME BUILD AN INTELLIGENCE GATHERING ARMY

The next big mass event for the left in the United States is the No Kings protest on March 28, 2026, with millions of people expected to attend. The No Kings protests are run by progressive groups like Indivisible. However, many far left socialist and Antifa organizations attend in hopes of distributing propaganda to recruit and radicalize more people to the far left.



If you have never attended a leftist event in person, the No Kings protests present an excellent practice opportunity. They are safe events to attend and get used to the environment, the group norms, and the behaviors.



In this free educational event, I'll teach you how to infiltrate the left based on years of experience undercover with these groups. I'll set you up to attend the No Kings protest in your area and use the opportunity to identify far left groups that are there recruiting, collecting their propaganda, and doing it all safely so you don't have to worry about getting hurt.



The goal is to build an army of people all over the country who are infiltrating DSA and far left groups to spy on them, collect their propaganda, attend their meetings, and building a national network of intelligence assets reporting back what is going on in your area.

