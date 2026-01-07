Inside a DSA Pro-Venezuela Organizing Call

SPY STREAMS like this are funded by my supporters. If you want this work to continue, please join us.

Last night, I infiltrated a live call with over 1,000 members of the Democratic Socialists of America to discuss pro-Venezuela organizing.

Here’s the important parts:

The DSA is partnering with the PSL (Party for Socialism and Liberation) to host a national day of action on Saturday.

They are using the unions to organize.

The DSA currently has over 93,000 dues paying members, equating to over $1.3 million in dues every months. In other words, they’re not funded by George Soros.

