Want to see inside a real QUEERS FOR PALESTINE zine?

This is a piece of far left propaganda that I got at a queer bookstore collective in New York City when I was undercover with Antifa there a few weeks ago.

Let me show you inside it

When socialists say QUEERS FOR PALESTINE, what they mean is that the struggle for queer liberation is no different than other struggles for liberation.

When they say liberation, they mean to free oneself from capitalism.

No one is free until everyone is free.

They perceive the struggle for queer liberation to be the same oppression the Palestinians are experiencing, for which they not only blame Israel but also the United States government.

Queers for Palestine means standing in solidarity with the Palestinians.

Want to debunk them by saying Palestinians will throw them off a roof?

They reject your claim.

Debunking the left never works because they don’t care about your opinion on the matter.

They are on the side of the Palestinians because of the stolen land.

“Queer liberatory politics asserts that we, as queer and trans Palestinians, are an integral part of our society and our struggle.”

“Centering the experiences... of marginalized groups allows us to build a stronger movement and a more inclusive horizon for liberation.”

They say that Israeli is responsible for people believing that Palestinians are homophobic.

“...the greatest obstacle to queer freedom is the Israeli occupation”

They give other Queers For Palestine resources.

“Queer is essentially about the rejection of a here and now and an insistence on potentiality or concrete possibility for another world.”

That means a world without capitalism, or normativity.

More Free Palestine resources:

And finally, a land blessing to mourn the theft of the land.