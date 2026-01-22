Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Playback speed
×
Share post
Share post at current time
0:00
/
0:00
Transcript

Inside A Socialist Student Anti-ICE Organizing Call Hosted by The Sunrise Movement and Socialist Alternative (Exclusive)

See what they say when they think you're not listening.
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko
Jan 22, 2026

On January 21, 2026, The Sunrise Movement and Socialist Alternative hosted a national student organizing call where socialist college students (and a few high school activists) discussed their anti-ICE organizing activities and plans.

I infiltrated the call and recorded them as part of SPY STREAM.

This is the only recording of that call that exists.

This is leading up to a major walkout and strike they have planned for Friday the 23rd that they believe will be a revolutionary moment.

Here is the organizing packet they handed out in the call.

The highlight reel of this call is long…because there were so many highlights.

Watch the full thing. It’s absolutely terrifying.

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.

Find the full SPY STREAM recording here:

Discussion about this video

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Karlyn Borysenko · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture