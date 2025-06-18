I infiltrated Antifa over Pride Weekend 2025 in Boston and got a ton of their propaganda. I will be releasing those files here so you can see what they’re teaching each other.

This is one of the pieces of propaganda I got from Antifa in Boston, a guide to how to "stay safe and dangerous in the streets" when they engage in direct action.

Goal #1: Find Your Crew

When you're engaging in direct action with Antifa, you have to make sure you have people who have your back. This is called an affinity group.

Make sure you have the same level of arrestability.

Goal #2: Strategy and Tactics

What are your goals? Is it to attack a business? Loot stores? Block a road? Or punch a Nazi?

Goal #3: Coordinate

Remember, if you're going to something illegal with Antifa, only discuss it with people you trust and never on the phone or online.

The more you practice coordination now, the more prepared you'll be for the revolution.

Goal #4: Supplies

Will you need a hammer? Shields or flagpoles in case of a fascist confrontation? Make sure you're prepared!

Goal #5: Dress For Success?

If you're planning on doing something illegal, it's better to be anonymous.

Make sure you have two changes of clothes - a set for when you want to look normal to blend in and a set for black bloc with a mask.

Goal #6: Debrief

After you're done doing illegal things in the streets, it's important to let everyone know how it went. Debrief your comrade on what went well, what didn't, and what strategic changes can be made next time.

This is how the movement stays decentralized.

And now some final thoughts.

"Keep the focus on the action not the institution; don't confuse the vehicle with the objective; all cocoons are temporary and disappear"

Antifa believes that most of the people protesting are useful idiots who are being performative.

"We believe it is the self-organization of the oppressed that makes the path towards liberation."

They intend the ideas here to extend beyond protests.

Here are some helpful additional resources.

And that's it! You're ready to protest now!

