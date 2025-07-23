Introducing The Center For Left Wing Studies

The Center for Left Wing Studies is dedicated to preserving, documenting, and educating the public about the development, strategies, and cultural impact of left-wing movements. With your help, we can create the largest archive that exists of primary source materials documenting the far-left takeover of our culture.

The left has thousands of organizations researching and studying the people they consider their cultural enemies. It’s about time we had one of our own.

Today I’m thrilled to officially launch my non-profit research arm, The Center For Left Wing Studies.

I’ve been studying the left for years, and have amassed a massive amount of primary source information regarding their organizing and activism. The Center For Left Wing Studies will be dedicated to archiving that information, analyzing it, and making it available to the masses.

There are four primary research projects this will support, which are described below. These projects will help us build the largest archive of primary source materials documenting modern leftist activism in the country, both to use today for research and analysis, and to preserve for history.

Your donations will support my ability to pay people who I have trained to understand the left to help me archive the massive amount of materials we have collected over the years.

Mapping The Modern Left

Mapping the Modern Left is a long-term research initiative designed to expose, categorize, and analyze the sprawling network of leftist organizations operating in the United States today. This project systematically documents activist groups, ideological coalitions, funding structures, and organizing strategies across the modern American left—from mainstream progressive nonprofits to radical Marxist collectives and anarchist cells.

Queer Marxism Project

The Queer Marxism Project is an investigative archive exposing how far-left activists use gender and the family as tools for political revolution. Built entirely on primary source documents, footage, and propaganda from inside the movement, the project explores the development of Queer Ideology in America starting in the 1960s through today.

The Gender Cult

The Gender Cult will be a directory cataloging all Gender and Queer Studies programs, departments, and centers at universities across the United States. This project provides an objective, publicly accessible resource for understanding how gender and queer theory are taught within higher education. It reveals the scope and scale of gender-focused academic programs, providing a transparent view of how these subjects are framed, taught, and promoted in universities nationwide. This project is designed to support independent analysis, critical inquiry, and informed understanding of how gender and identity theory are integrated into educational curricula.

The ZINE Archive

Zines are the underground propaganda engine of leftist subculture. These raw, DIY publications have been a cornerstone of radical organizing for decades, used to recruit, radicalize, and indoctrinate readers with far-left ideology. They are the unfiltered voice of activist networks, circulating revolutionary ideas, protest strategies, and ideological dogma through back channels and subcultural spaces. It is an unvarnished look at their propaganda in its original form.

The ZINE Archive will be a comprehensive collection of these materials, preserving the authentic language and imagery of radical left movements. It offers direct access to zines from across the spectrum of far-left activism—anarchist manifestos, Marxist pamphlets, identity politics diatribes, and more. These documents reveal how radical ideas spread, how activists communicate, and how they maintain ideological cohesion.

This work will only be made possible with your support. This is a huge undertaking, one that will continue for years. But we will build an amazing resource that is unmatched, making these materials freely available to all who want to learn.

