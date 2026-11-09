Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

Decode The Left with Karlyn Borysenko

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Karlyn Borysenko recaps the MAGA midterm bloodbath

Why it happened and what comes next
Karlyn Borysenko's avatar
Karlyn Borysenko

This is from my live stream the day after the midterms. Make sure you’re subscribed to my YouTube or Rumble and come join us for daily streams, Monday - Friday at 5pm eastern. We also host Socialism Saturday on Saturdays at 6pm where we watch the most radical far leftists in the country.

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